A Buckinghamshire man has been jailed for more than ten years for his involvement in a gang which blew up several ATM cash machines.

The Metropolitan Police said it was sheer luck that no passers by were injured as a result of the multiple explosions, some of which happened at petrol stations.

A gang of four men targeted numerous ATMs in west London by pumping gas into the machines and triggering the explosion with an electrical charge.

However, on some occasions, the offenders were forced to leave empty handed, as whilst extensive damage was sustained by the property housing the machine, they could not get to the cash.

Gary Mills, 40, of Fleetwood Close, Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison.

Other gang members Trevor McCarthy, 43 of London ,Ray Abraham, 36 Southampton and 36-year-old Daniel Dorkin of Basingstoke, Hampshire were also jailed for over ten years each for their roles in the explosions.

All four men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to commit criminal damage and recklessness endangering life on Tuesday December 20 at Kingston Crown Court.

Detectives first launched an investigation after a total of £120,000 was stolen following a series of 10 burglaries at cash machines over the course of one month between August 9 and September 8.

Following numerous enquiries and the release of CCTV footage, all four members of the gang were arrested on September 8 in connection with five burglaries and five attempted burglaries at 10 cash machines in petrol stations and shops.

"This crime network caused a series of large explosions in petrol stations and it was by sheer luck that no unsuspecting members of the public were injured as they passed by," said detective inspector Mark Bedford of the Met Police.

“There has been substantial inconvenience caused to local communities who rely on the services of the ATMs and also extensive damage to small business properties estimated to be in excess of £200,000."

Police advise anyone who witnesses a cash machine interference, to remain a safe distance away from the ATM and call 999.