Buisnesses across Chalfont St Giles entered into the festive spirit by taking part in a best dressed Christmas window display competition.

More than 200 entries were submitted from 21 businesses the winning window was announced on Saturday (December 17) by parish councillor Jane Chamberlain.

The winning shop was Village Hair, and the manager was presented with a cup from the Twinning Association and a hamper donated by BAT4CSG.

Second prize was won by Yaldens DIY and Garden who won a £50 voucher to be spent at a local pub or restaurant, with third place going to the Rennie Grove Hospice Shop.

There were also a hamper donated by the Co-op for the first adult vote drawn and a gift voucher for the first children’s form with the correct answers drawn.

Jane Chamberlain of the parish council said: “The results were really close with only a few votes separating the top three windows.”

The competition was supported by Chiltern District Council and Small Business Saturday.