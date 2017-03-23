Are you experiencing the longest week of your life?
Did you wake up this morning expecting it to be Friday already?
We hear you, work days are a pain, but until mid-week tiredness leave is a thing, we have some cats wearing hats to cheer you up.
This cat is channelling Merlin with a traditional wizard's hat. Has he magic'd away your blues?
With a simple elasticated fastener, you can easily place this hat on your cat and have hilarious photos all in one.
Okay perhaps you have more traditional tastes.
Perhaps this kitty in a bonnet is more up your alley.
The bonnet is 100% cotton with satin lining for comfort of your kitty, and has a tie for under their chin.
Okay, this isn't a hat, strictly speaking, but this UniCat and it's sunny disposition are guaranteed to make Mondays a little more bearable.
If you think any of these hats (or horns) are prrrr-fect for your kitty, you can buy them from quirky gift website PrezzyBox .