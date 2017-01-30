Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cash and jewellery were stolen in a house raid on Tuesday (Jan 24).

Burglars broke into a house on Finings Road, Lane End, between 10.45am and 12.40pm.

Investigating Officer Det Con Chris Flowers of Local CID based at High Wycombe police station said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who has information on the burglary to get in contact with me.

"If you have any information or saw any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time of the incident contact me via the non-emergency number 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”