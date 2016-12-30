Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home manager was able to live a wish came true as she took to the skies above Denham, as a thank you from her generous colleagues.

Kerry Potter, Susan Lotz, Dennis Murgett and Lisa Fisher, of Denham Manor, presented Julie Twidle with a surprise voucher on Wednesday December 14 for a Christmas flight above the village.

Denham aerodrome is at the bottom of the garden of the care home, which provides specialist nursing care for up to 44 elderly residents.

Kerry said: “I love to give gifts and I love Christmas. We wanted to say a big thank you to Julie for being a great manager and we remembered her saying it would be nice to see Denham from an aeroplane.

“Life’s too short to not do the things you want to do, so we decided to buy her a ride from the local airfield.”

Julie, who lives in Cambridgeshire, said: “It was fantastic - we were in the air for 30 minutes and went far and wide, even to Princes Risborough.

“I even had control of the plane at one point. It was dual control though, so totally safe.

“I have a certificate to say I have taken my first flight from Denham Aerodrome. It is something I will always remember.”