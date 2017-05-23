Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the dramatic scene after a car ploughed into the front of a shop in Beaconsfield.

Photos taken by a shocked onlooker show the front of the red Jaguar completely smashed after it crashed into Pyramid Pharmacy on Station Road.

One man suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened at around 4.43pm on Monday, May 22.

The images also show the red car being towed away on the back of a lorry, as the emergency services worked to remove the car from the scene.

Firefighters from Beaconsfield and High Wycombe gave first aid to the injured man and used an environmental protection kit.

Thames Valley Police Roads Police tweeted from the scene: "On scene at an RTC in Beaconsfield, minor injuries being reported. Thanks to @SCAS999 @Bucksfire & @TVP_ChiltSBucks for assisting."

(Photo: Thames Valley Police Roads Policing)

And over the weekend, three people were injured in two separate motorway crashes.

A man and a woman were injured following a collision between two cars on the M40 southbound.

Crews from Beaconsfield and High Wycombe were called to between junctions 2 (Beaconsfield) and 1a (M25 interchange) at around 11pm on Sunday (May 21).

Another man was also injured, following a two car crash on the M25 clockwise on Sunday.

Crews from Gerrards Cross and Langley were called to between junctions 16 (M40 interchange) and 17 (Maple Cross) at around 3.30pm.

Firefighters assisted paramedics and made the scene safe.