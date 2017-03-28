Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists were warned to expect long delays after a vehicle caught fire at a busy roundabout just before rush hour.

Firefighters were called out to the A404 northbound between Marlow and Handy Cross at around 2pm yesterday afternoon (Monday March 27).

The hard shoulder and one lane were closed on the approach to the junction.

Police and fire worked hard to clear the northbound carriageway.

Two appliances and crews from High Wycombe attended.

Firefighters used one hose reel and two sets of breathing apparatus.

These dramatic pictures show the shell of a burnt out car along the hard shoulder.

Emergency services worked hard to clear the wreckage from the road.

It was cleared yesterday afternoon.