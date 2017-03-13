Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

High Wycombe is one of the top 10 towns in the country for adopting animals from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

The animal welfare charity has also thanked the people of South Bucks and Chiltern after 80 animals were rehomed in 2016.

Marlow adopted 13 animals, Beaconsfield adopted nine and Chesham eight from the charity’s three sites - London, Brands Hatch and Old Windsor.

High Wycombe came 10th out of all towns or cities in the UK - a figure which includes London, which was beaten into second place by Reading, which adopted 79 animals.

Kaye Mughal, Centre Manager at Battersea Old Windsor, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to South Bucks, and in particular the people of High Wycombe for their amazing contribution to rehoming rescue animals.

“At Battersea we rehome to all corners of the UK but to know that residents in High Wycombe are consistently rehoming our animals is fantastic and we hope we can count on their support for many years to come.”

Animals rehomed to South Bucks included Bailey, a four-year-old brown and cream coloured Collie who was rehomed to High Wycombe in November last year after almost three months at Battersea.

Two-year-old Lurcher Honey came into the Home as a stray but found a new home in Chesham in April 2016 after less than a month at Battersea’s Old Windsor site.

Finally Chloe, the nine-year-old Domestic Short-hair cat, was rehomed to High Wycombe in early December after a stay of almost two months.

The home cares for an average of 270 dogs and 200 cats at any one time with the help of investment from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, who awarded Battersea a total of £650,000 in 2016.

The South Bucks and Chiltern List:

Gerrards Cross – 4

Great Missenden – 2

Amersham – 3

Chesham – 8

Beaconsfield – 9

Hazlemere – 5

Princes Risborough – 3

Marlow – 13

High Wycombe – 33

The top 10 list:

Reading – 79

London – 69

Windsor – 64

Slough – 61

Maidenhead – 46

Bracknell – 42

Staines-Upon-Thames – 39

Ascot – 27

Egham – 25

High Wycombe – 23