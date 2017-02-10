Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bucks may be in line for a snow shower today and overnight tonight according to the Met Office as the country braces itself for a chilly spell.

The mid-day temperature in Amersham, Chesham and Great Missenden is 0 °C but according to the Met Office it will feel like it's -4 °C.

In pictures: Snow falls on Bucks

Meanwhile in Oslo, temperatures are -3 °C. That means areas of Bucks will feel cooler than the capital of Norway.

The reason for the sudden cold snap is due to brisk South Westerly winds and a widespread frost is forming.

The snow may cause issues as recently experienced at Heathrow, where tens of flights were cancelled during the last cold spell.

The weather will also coincide with the start of February Half-Term for many children and may derail travel plans or activities.

Please check with your airlines before travelling to the airport and be careful on roads as overnight temperatures are expected to go below freezing point.