Campaigners opposing a parish council's plans to buy Iver Police Station for hundreds of thousands of pounds are meeting tonight (Monday April 24).

Led by South Bucks District Councillor Paul Griffin, the group is meeting to try and prevent Iver Parish Council (IPC) from spending £750,000 on new offices.

Mr Griffin, who previously launched a petition called 'Stop Iver Parish Council spending parish funds on a building we don’t need’, is disappointed that there has been a lack of consultation and engagement from the parish council about the offer.

He also feels that residents should "challenge" the decision, which he says would see IPC pay a deposit of £250,000 and finance the rest with a loan for £500,000 over the next 25 years.

He said: "Our parish council is secretly proposing to purchase the old police station for £750,000.

"We felt as residents it would have been nice to be involved.

"They're insisting they need a freehold premises to run the parish council."

IPC has occupied the old police house on Chequers Orchard since March 2008, but the lease is due to run out in March 2018.

Because of this they offered to buy Iver Police Station and its adjacent house towards the end of last year for £750,000.

They wanted to buy it off-market as they wanted to retain their presence in the centre of the community.

Mr Griffin said: "They want to purchase a freehold premises and they don't need a freehold premises.

"Why aren't they communicating? Certainly there's something that needs an explanation and we're not getting an explanation."

He added: "There are a lot of issues that we want to challenge."

A spokesperson for IPC told GetBucks that there were no more details they could offer on the purchase of the station.

They said: "There's been nothing further. I haven't got anything else to tell you."

In a previous statement IPC said: "IPC has been in discussion with TVP for some time and has made significant progress toward the potential purchase of the whole site as a community facility, with a view to both securing the long term future of the council and protecting the police presence within the Ivers.

"TVP would thus be able to maintain a ‘touchdown facility’ in the area and IPC would be able to consider a number of potential community opportunities given the impending local government review of the area.

"Such a community facility would allow for the provision of space for local groups to use.

"This will be informed by the responses received from the neighbourhood plan consultation."

The meeting will be held at The Swan Pub, Iver High Street, at 7.30pm tonight (Monday April 24).