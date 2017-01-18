Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hard fought community campaign may have saved a centuries old pub from development.

The Red Lion, in Knotty Green, was due to close at the end of the month after owners Punch Taverns sold it to developers.

But GetBucks understands they pulled out of the deal, leaving the pub open for the foreseeable future.

While it will remain on the market, Punch have informed the temporary landlords, Elizabeth and Steven Scowen, it will not close next Friday (January 27) as it was due to.

Mrs Scowen said: “We’re very pleased for community, because they have worked really hard to do their best to save the pub.

“It’s good news for everybody really.

“Punch have asked use to keep the pub open, so that’s what we’re doing.

“The pub is still on the market.

“For the time being the pub will remain open.

“Everbody’s very happy about it. There’s hope it will keep as a pub rather than as a development.”

A campaign, called Save the Red Lion, was launched earlier this month to prevent the pub from being developed.

The much loved and award-winning boozer was known for

, which had attracted film and TV stars through its doors.

It had also received CAMRA’s Winter Pub of the Year award, and was also rewarded with a Great British Pub award as the best community pub in London and the South East.

Nico Wilson, committee member of the Red Lion Supporters Group said: “We are delighted that our campaign to save The Red Lion has had its first success.

“We will now be doing all we can to delay closure as it will give us more time for us to find a buyer.”

A spokesperson for Punch Taverns said: “The Red Lion currently remains open for trade as we explore different options around its future.

“We are keeping our tenants up to date on developments.”