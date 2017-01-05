Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign has been launched to save a centuries old pub from development.

The Red Lion in Knotty Green is expected to close its doors at the end of the month after owners Punch Taverns sold it to developers.

Now concerned pub-goers and villagers have joined forces to prevent it from being turned into housing.

The much loved boozer, which has recently won an award for CAMRA’s Winter Pub of the Year, is known for hosting three day music festival Knotfest.

The festival has attracted Hollywood star Warwick Davis and TV presenter Gabby Logan in the past, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Along with the most recent CAMRA award, the Red Lion has also received a Great British Pub award as the best community pub in London and the South East.

Temporary landlords, Elizabeth and Steven Scowen, became tenants in February last year after well known landlady Tina Massie stepped down from the role in January after 11 years at the helm.

Mrs Scowen said: “We were just upset that the village is going to lose it’s only pub.

“It’s been here for hundreds and hundreds of years - it’s a shame it’s being sold.”

But planning permission will be needed to convert the pub into housing as it has been listed as a community asset, which Mrs Scowen said would be hard to do.

She said: “We have been told we have to leave on January 30 and the pub will be boarded up.

"I imagine they will start to apply for a change of use.

"But being a community asset it's not easy.

“It’s a shame because it’s a good local business.”

In a statement on their website campaign group Save the Red Lion said the sale will leave ‘Knotty Green without a friendly pub and removing the last place for the local community to meet, greet, eat, drink and talk’.

The statement also says the planning application can be opposed and if successful the Red Lion can not be changed into housing.

It adds: “The supporters group needs help from all those who would like to see this iconic pub remain as the centre of the community.”

Visit http://redlionknottygreen.co.uk/ for more information.