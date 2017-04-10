Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A callous killer who murdered a woman at a disused kebab shop before later telling police, after trying to take his own life, it was a "suicide pact" is facing jail.

Ahsan Hassan, 28, was last week found guilty of the murder of Zofia Sadowska and will appear at Reading Crown Court for sentence on Monday.

Hassan, of Dashwood Avenue in High Wycombe , was arrested and charged after police and paramedics found a dead body at his home address at around 5.30am on September 19 last year.

The deceased was later identified as 20-year-old Zofia Sadowska, also of High Wycombe .

On September 18, 2016, at around 11.30pm, Hassan took Ms Sadowska to a disused kebab shop in Gayhurst Road where he murdered her.

He then took her into a waiting taxi at around 2am, convincing the driver she was merely drunk and asleep, and travelled to his home.

Emergency services were called to the address at around 5am to reports of an attempted suicide.

Hassan told officers there was a suicide pact, in order to hide what he had done. A post-mortem revealed Ms Sadowska died of asphyxiation.

Hassan was arrested the same day and charged with her murder on September 22.

Another man, Usman Ansar, 40, also of Dashwood Avenue, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice at the same trial.

'Controlling, manipulating and consumed with jealousy'

Detective Inspector Stuart Blaik of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit said: “I am pleased Hassan has been convicted for his crimes.

“Hassan was deeply controlling, manipulative and consumed with jealousy. He evilly planned to murder Zofia and then showed cowardice when he tried to cover up his crime by falsely claiming both he and Zofia had wished to commit suicide.

“Hassan has never admitted his crimes, which has made dealing with the loss of Zofia even more of a terrible ordeal for her family.”

“I would like to pay tribute to Zofia’s family for their courage throughout.”