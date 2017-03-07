Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A children's activity centre in Snowdon Drive, Milton Keynes was burgled overnight between March 2 and March 3.

The offenders broke into Si5 SpyMissions, taking items including a metallic grey Breville panini machine, a mutli-function automated coffee machine, a silver Dell laptop, an old white tablet, a grey and yellow cordless Vax hoover, a Wickes drill and charger and a big yellow portable heater.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for information about the burglary.

Investigating officer PC Alex Kiljan, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “The activity centre is located in an industrial estate and there may have been some pedestrians, or HGV drivers parked in the area at the time, who may have seen the burglary in progress, or may have witnessed something suspicious.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information which they think could help our investigation, can call me on the police non-emergency number 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.