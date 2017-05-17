Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars smashed a window pane and broke into a Chesham home.

On Thursday May 11, offenders targeted a house in Chessmount Rise between 8am and 1pm.

After smashing a window pane on the back door, the burglars gained access to the house and stole a laptop, some jewellery, cash and a number of computer games.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the burglary.

Case Investigator Debbie Parker-Boyes, based in Taplow police said: “If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Chessmount Rise, please contact Amersham Burglary Team.”

Witnesses or people with information can contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote crime reference number 43170136236.

Those with information who do not want to speak directly to the police can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.