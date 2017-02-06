Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Leighton Buzzard who burgled a property in Ivinghoe was handed a 52 month prison sentence at Amersham Crown Court.

John Neville Gomez, 48, of Conwy Place, Pitstone broke into the house at around 4pm on November 4 2016. He stole a laptop, mobile phones, jewellery, a Playstation and games.

Gomez was charged on November 5 and remanded in custody and appeared at Wycombe Magistrates Court on November 7 but failed to attend another court hearing.

He was handed a 51 month prison term for the burglary and another month for failing to attend court. That brings his total jail time to 4 years and 4 months.

DC Gemma Howe, of Local CID Aylesbury, said:

“We understand that the impact of a home burglary for victims is far greater than the inconvenience of just replacing material items. Hopefully this sentence sends out a clear message that burglaries will not be tolerated within Thames Valley.

“This custodial sentence means that Gomez will no longer be able to commit similar offences in our communities.”