A thief who was caught at a second hand shop trying to sell on the jewellery and electrical items he had stolen from a Chesham house has been convicted.

John Wellington, 38, of Brockhurst Road, Chesham, pleaded guilty to burglary dwelling with intent to steal at Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday (March 22).

The burglary took place on Monday (March 20) when Wellington forced entry to the rear of a house on Berkhamstead Road, Chesham.

He stole electrical items and jewellery, and was later caught after he tried to sell the stolen items to a second hand shop in High Wycombe.

PC Antony Mee, of Taplow Local Area CID, said: “Burglars are not tolerated within our communities and we will always work to bring those responsible to justice.

“In this instance, our officers were able to promptly investigate and bring Wellington before the courts.

“He has now been remanded in custody and will next appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on April 25 for sentencing.”