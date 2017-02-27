Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly couple from Amersham will get some of their money back after cowboy roofers charged them hundreds of thousands of pounds for a job worth just £577.

The doorstep scammers conned the couple out of £300,000 for the job before returning, posing as Trading Standards officers who said they had recovered the money, but charged them an upfront £600,000 in recovery fees.

At the time, Buckinghamshire County Councillor Martin Phillips said: “Our chief concern now is an elderly couple devastated by the loss of their life savings and we will do our utmost to recover all we can of the money defrauded from them.”

Gary Andrew Booker of Queens Avenue, Byfleet, Surrey was convicted of laundering the money last July, and has been ordered to pay back almost a quarter of a million pounds.

Mr Booker, the 55 year-old sole director of the company, had allowed £435,000 to be paid into his account before making cash withdrawals in amounts ranging from £10,000 to £60,000

Aylesbury Crown Court Judge Francis Sheridan imposed a confiscation order for £241,226.41 on Mr Booker on Friday February 17. He was found to have benefited from the crime to the tune of £439,395.

He was jailed last July for three and a half years having been found guilty on 17 counts of money laundering under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The judge ordered that if the compensation is not paid to the couple within three months, Mr Booker's jail term would be extended a further three and a half years.

Margaret Aston, Buckinghamshire County Council Cabinet Member for Community Engagement, said the lengthy investigation was testament to the painstaking work by the joint Trading Standards and Thames Valley Police team.



"These are never straightforward investigations and require patience, determination and great skill," she said. "In a case where we weren't able to identify the original fraudsters, our team have shown with absolute clarity the value of financial investigation to establish the wider criminality involved, and to get compensation for the elderly victims."