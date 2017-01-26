Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buckinghamshire has one of the highest life expectancies in the UK, official figures have shown.

According to data collected by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the county recorded 848 deaths per 100,000 people in 2015.

Along with Oxfordshire it topped the table for counties with the lowest age-standardised mortility rate (ASMR).

By contrast Glasgow has the lowest life expectancy in the UK with the ASMR standing at 1,448 deaths per 100,000 people - a staggering 71% higher than Bucks and Oxfordshire.

The local area outside of London with the highest life expectancy is Windsor and Maidenhead, home to Windsor Castle, Eton College and Ascot Racecourse, which has an ASMR of 832.

But this Royal borough is dwarfed by the City of London which recorded only 542 deaths in 2015.

And for UK regions the South East recorded the lowest figure with 912 deaths per 100,000 population.

This represents a difference of nearly 24% when compared to the North East, which at 1,128 deaths is the highest.

Among the local authorities within Bucks, Aylesbury Vale has the lowest life expectancy at 925 deaths per 100,000, followed by South Bucks with 844, Wycombe with 828 and Chiltern with 770 deaths.

But mortality rates in Milton Keynes are significantly higher, standing at at 1,029 deaths per 100,000 people.

And in Buckinghamshire more women died than men in 2015 - 2,250 to 2,015, a difference of nearly 12%.

But when these figures were recorded the county had a population of around 530,000 people, made up of 259,000 men and 269,000 women.

So when the ASMR is calculated by these figures the males score 992 deaths per 100,000 compared to just 743 for the women.

It means that if the women of Bucks were to create their own county they would have the highest life expectancy in the UK outside of London.

And if the capital was included, it would end up coming third in the table, only being beaten by Kensington and Chelsea and the City of London.

The ONS recorded 1,010 deaths per 100,000 population in 2015, working out at 986 for England, 1,064 in Wales, 1,177 in Scotland and 1,045 in Northern Ireland.

In a statement the ONS said: “The substantial variation in mortality rates between different local areas reflects underlying differences in factors such as income deprivation, socio-economic position and health behaviour.”