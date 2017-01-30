Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mental health worker in Buckinghamshire has been handed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months after being found guilty of defrauding the NHS of £12,500.

Mano Lindsay, 63, of Brompton Close, Aylesbury, was covicted of using false sick notes to defraud Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust of nearly a year's salary.

Mr Lindsay worked as a mental health support worker who worked full time in High Wycombe but has since been dismissed.

District Judge Dodds stressed that it was a sustained fraud over a long period of time, but he took previous good character and an early guilty plea into account. Lindsay pleaded guilty to the offences at his first appearance at the same court, on 17 January.

Mr Lindsay was investigated locally with support from NHS Protect after a tip-off was received that he had submitted false sick notes, of 'fit notes' as they are known in the organisation.

The investigation found 12 false medical certificates covering two periods of 18 – 31 March 2013; and 14 June 2014 – 30 April 2015 for which he dishonestly received 11 month's sick pay totalling £12,5595.68, which he was not entitled to.

The admission was made in a written statement produced by Mr Lindsay's lawyer as he was about to be questioned under caution for the offences.

NHS Protect’s South East Area Anti Fraud Specialist, Patrick Kelly, said today:



"Whilst Mr Lindsay told the court he felt under great pressure at the time of his offences, there are no acceptable reasons for diverting NHS resources from patient care, at the expense of the taxpayer."

The case was heard at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on January 17 with Mr Lindsay being handed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, 200 hours of unpaid work and a supervision order lasting 12 months.

in 2015/16 NHS Protect and Local Counter Fraud Specialists found the value of fraud, bribery and corruption after conclusion of investigation to be over £6.5 million.