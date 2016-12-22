Video will play in

Is Buckinghamshire going to get a white Christmas?

Well, in a word - no.

Each year hopes are raised and then dashed for the possibility of snow falling on Christmas Day.

And this year seems to be no different for the good people of Bucks.

While Scotland is expected to be blanketed by snow, most of the country will see rain and gales instead.

Hardly what Bing Crosby sang about.

Storm Barbara is expected to hit tomorrow (Friday), bringing 50mph winds and causing traffic chaos on our roads.

According to the Met Office , Sunday will bring highs of 13 degrees in Chalfont St Peter and Gerrards Cross.

Highs of 12 degrees will be seen in Amersham, Chesham, Beaconsfield and High Wycombe.

More importantly, perhaps, is that nowhere will see temperatures below freezing, with the lowest Getbucks can find being 4 degrees at 9am on Boxing Day (Mon) in Amersham.

Not exactly tropical however.