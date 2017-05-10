Firefighters were called to an overnight blaze in Chesham Bois after a large woodland fire broke out on Monday evening (May 8).
The fire, which started in Long Park at around 11pm, spread to 100 square metres of woodland and "a number of outbuildings".
Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service attended to a man who was suffering from the effects of breathing in the smoke.
Emergency services were called to Long Park at 11.46pm and crews from Beaconsfield, Amersham and High Wycombe attended.
Firefighters used three main jets, a thermal imaging camera and lighting and cooled a propane cylinder.
Crews battled the blaze for around two hours and a spokesperson for Bucks Fire and Rescue sad they "brought it under control quickly".
Firefighters believe the fire originated in a garden shed, in a residence which backs onto the woodlands.