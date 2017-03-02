Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buckinghamshire County Museum in Aylesbury has been voted as one of the top free attractions in the country.

The museum was ranked as the tenth best free attraction in the South East, and the 39th best in the country.

Thousands of people were polled by National Express for the best places that you can visit for free as part of the operators 'Get out of London' campaign.

It aims to open Londoners eyes to the great places and experiences that can be had around the country.

Best loved free attractions in the South East 1 Ashmolean Museum (Oxfordshire) 2 Titanic walking tours Southampton (Hampshire) 3 Novium Chichester (West Sussex) 4 Brighton Pier (East Sussex) 5 Rochester Cathedral (Kent) 6 Silchester Roman Town Walls and Ampitheatre (Hampshire) 7 Donnington Castle (Berkshire) 8 Farnham Castle Keep (Surrey) 9 Uffington White Horse (Oxfordshire) 10 Buckinghamshire County Museum (Bucks)

National Express Managing Director Chris Hardy said: “It can be expensive keeping kids entertained over half term do so we’ve pulled together a list showing people how they can make the most of the holidays for free.

"There’s no end of incredible sights to soak up in Buckinghamshire for free but little captures the imagination like a great museum so it’s no surprise to see this attraction rank so highly.

"We hope our list helps encourages people to visit somewhere new”.