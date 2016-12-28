Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final episode of The Great British Bake Off as we know it aired this Christmas on BBC One, bringing with it the end of dynamic duo Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry.

Paul secured a £1.5 million, three-year contract when he agreed to shift to Channel 4 with the show earlier this year, however it may be Mary who has the last laugh.

This year's food book sales have been topped by Buckinghamshire's treasure Mary Berry, with her cookbook, Mary’s Foolproof Cooking, which released in January and has sold 228,142 copies.

Meanwhile Paul Hollywood's The Weekend Baker, released in May, has sold just 9,000 copies.

Buckinghamshire's other Bake Off queen, Milton Keynes' Nadiya Hussain also charted well this year with two books in the top five. Nadiya’s Kitchen sold 31,095 copies, putting it in third place, followed by another of her books, Bake Me a Story which sold 24,858 and landed the fourth place.

Rounding off the top five was another of Mary Berry's books, Family Sunday Lunches which only released in September, but has sold 20,984 copies already.

Paul did have some consolation, after his 2014 book, British Baking cracked the top 100 this year.