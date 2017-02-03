Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buckinghamshire County Council Adoption Agency has joined forces with other adoption agencies in order to speed up the adoption process.

The ten local authorities combined their operations to cover Bucks, Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Northamptonshire.

Approved adoptive parents will now be able to find out more quickly about children who are waiting for a family across the whole region rather than just in their local area.

The agencies also hope it will help to recruit more adopters for children who often wait longer to be placed with a family, including children who are part of a sibling group, or from a black or minority ethnic background.

The move is part of a government drive to speed up the time it takes to find an adoptive parent for children waiting to join a family.

Lin Hazell, cabinet member for children’s services at Buckinghamshire County Council, said:

“Combining the reach of councils and adoption agencies across the region will speed up the adoption process, meaning children in Buckinghamshire can be placed with loving families more quickly.”



David Johnston Managing Director Children’s Social Care and Learning at Buckinghamshire County Council said:

"This is a valuable opportunity for adoption agencies to work collaboratively and we would encourage people to come forward to find out more about adopting.”

If you are interested in being an adoptive parent the new group will be hosting an information event on Saturday February 4.

The event will be held at the offices of Coram Cambridgeshire Adoption, one of the agencies involved in the partnership.