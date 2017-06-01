Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 70 people "scrubbed up" to take part in the Scannappeal inaugural family fun run at Amersham Cricket Club.

Participants donned their best scrubs or doctors and nurses uniforms and prepared to take on a scenic 5k or 1k route.

The runners worked up a sweat on behalf of Scannappeal, a non-profit organisation which provides state-of-the-art medical equipment for Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals.

The All Heart Appeal, the latest initiative launched by Scannappeal, aims to purchase two latest generation 3D scanners to diagnose and evaluate heart disease.

The life-saving equipment purchased by Scannappeal is used every 10 minutes in local hospitals by one in four residents of Buckinghamshire.

The Amersham event on May 21 was attended by people of all ages getting involved and receiving a Scrub Run medal.

(Photo: Mark Hewitson Photography)

Many of the children were taking part in their first ever run, including the youngest 5k runner at just 4-years-old.

Nicola Bowers, senior cardiac research nurse at Wycombe Hospital, took part with her family and said: “We all really enjoyed taking part. Working as a cardiology nurse I have seen first-hand the difference Scannappeal makes to our hospitals and patients.

"We are an active family and this was a perfect opportunity for us to do something together that was fun and makes a real difference for the local community."

Scannappeal extended its thanks to all those who took part and supported the event.