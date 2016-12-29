Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

NHS hospitals in Bucks have made more than £1.6 million pounds in parking charges in a single year.

The data, collected through Freedom of Information requests, revealed that hospitals throughout the country racked up more than £160 million in charges and show a 5% increase on the previous year.

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust - which netted £1,610,490 - runs Wycombe Hospital, Stoke Mandeville Hospital and Amersham Hospital.

The trust also runs Marlow, Chalfonts and Gerrards Cross, Thame, Buckingham and Waterside community hospitals.

120 NHS trusts were contacted and 89 responded and, according to the Mirror, if all 120 had responded the income rates would total around £160million.

The figures revealed almost half of all NHS trusts charge disabled people for parking in some or all disabled spaces.

Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust topped the tables when it came to parking income, making a massive £4,841,108 over the year.

Patients paid £3,465,357 and a further £1,375,751 came from staff.

While Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust raised £1,641,232 in 2015/16.

£1,341,844 was coughed up by patients and visitors, and staff paid £299,388.

The overall figure for Bucks includes both staff and patients/visitors.

Katherine Murphy from the Patients Association, a charity which represents patients of health services, said the ‘sick and vulnerable’ were shouldering the charges to combat NHS underfunding.

She said parking charges should not be used like this, saying they were a burden on the sick and she called for the scrapping of car parking fees.

She added that it ‘makes patients question the values of the people leading the organisation’.

A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust said: “As with any organisation based in or near large town centres, ensuring we provide sufficient parking for staff, patients and hospital visitors is always a delicate balancing act.

“We make every effort to ensure charges remain reasonable, fair and competitive with those of nearby car park facilities and in line with national guidance.

“The income received from parking fees is re-invested directly into the provision, maintenance, improvement and safety of our car parks.

“We have a range of concessions for patients and visitors. These include 20 minute drop-off bays, free parking for blue badge holders and there are reductions available for patients and visitors who need to visit the hospital on a regular basis.

“Free transport is also provided to patients who require it.”