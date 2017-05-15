Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More people turned out to vote in Bucks County Council 's elections than four years ago, according to new figures released by the council.

The overall turnout at the local election, on Thursday May 4, was up by nearly 5% since the last county council election in 2013.

Of the 391,313 registered to vote, 136,064 went to the polls this time – 34.8% of the electorate.

Conservatives experienced a landslide victory, with an increased majority of 36 to 41, whereas Lib Dems lost one seat and UKIP lost six.

The council, which was inducted on Monday (May 8), is now made up of 41 Tories, four Lib Dems, three Independents and one Labour.

Returning Officer Gill Quinton said she was delighted the increased turnout of nearly 5%.

"Everyone uses the County Council's services in some way every day,” she said.

“So I'm pleased more residents exercised their democratic right to choose the people they want to represent them and to make important decisions about millions of pounds of public services provided across Buckinghamshire."

Although the number of people voting is increasing steadily, the majority of the electorate did not turn up to vote on the day - 65.2%.

With young people making up a large number of those unregistered votes, Get Bucks is joining the campaign #myvote to try and change this.

The campaign #myvote is encouraging young people to register to vote and cast their ballot in the General Election on June 8.

The vote will be an important one for the young generation as this will define what relationship the UK wants with the EU and rest of the world.

In the 2016 referendum, figures show that about 64% of registered voters aged 18-24 went to the polls but 90% of over-65s voted.

So our sister titles in Surrey, Hertfordshire, Essex, Kent and Cambridge are now teaming together to get young voters to the polling stations.

Why do you think it's important for young people to vote? Send your thoughts to katy.clifton@trinitymirror.com.