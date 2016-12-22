Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buckinghamshire County Council will take over the running of social care services after deciding to terminate their contract with Buckinghamshire Care Ltd.

The Local Authority Trading Company (LATC) was set up by the county council in 2013, to help run adult social care services for those who require additional assistance due to physical or learning disabilities, the elderly and those with mental health.

The decision was reached by the council on December 13. Deputy Cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, Wendy Mallen said this was "due to a number of operational issues related to service quality and financial management".

"The Council has lost confidence in the company's ability to deliver services to the high standards it expects and feels that it is in the best interests of both service users and staff to bring the services back 'in-house' until a longer term solution is found.

"This decision, made on 13 December 2016, was not taken lightly. However the quality of services provided to our residents – in particular their safety and wellbeing - is paramount and takes priority over everything else."

Buckinghamshire Care Ltd were also responsible for the running of Seelys Respite Centre, in Beaconsfield. The centre provides accommodation for adults with learning disabilities.

The centre was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in April, 2016 in a routine, unannounced visit which found several positive features of the service, scoring as 'good' for responsiveness and caring, but inspectors deemed that the safe, effective and well-led areas 'require improvement'.

The council will move all services 'in-house' from January 1 and anticipate a smooth exchange, by keeping on frontline staff. The council stresses that services will continue to operate as usual.