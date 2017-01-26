Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buckinghamshire Country Council's Transport, Environment and Communities Select Committee have launched a special inquiry into the use of cars to get children to school.

Members of the committee are looking to explore alternative and healthier options for parents and carers to transport children to and from school.

Concerns were raised by chairman of the committee David Carroll, that the planned development of more houses in Buckinghamshire as well as school expansion and new school building could worsen congestion and parking on roads serving schools.

"We want to see if it's possible to reduce the number of car journeys to school," Mr Carroll said.

"By exploring alternative, healthier modes of travel to school, we'll have the opportunity to see what good models schools are using across the county, and what good practice could be shared.



"It goes without saying that moving cars present a danger to our children, and where there is less congestion, the risks reduce. We're pretty sure enforcement at pinch points around school roads isn’t being effective, so we want to look at other methods that do work."

The select committee will hold two days of evidence gathering in early February, hearing from head teachers, travel planning coordinators, Junior Road Safety Officers, police, fire service community safety officers, and national experts.

They have also sent a questionnaire to all County Council Local Area Forums to get the views from all sectors of the community. If you have something to add or would like to have your voice heard, please contact your local area forum, your parish council or your local county councillor.

Select committee members are keen to see how current sustainable travel initiatives have changed travel-to-school habits and whether they should be implemented more widely.

The committee will publish a report on its findings in March and report back to the Cabinet in April.