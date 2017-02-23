Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The British Red Cross have issued a statement saying they are prepared to help emergency services, local authorities and power companies dealing with Storm Doris related emergencies.

Stephen Hagerich, crisis response manager for the Red Cross, says: “We are ready to help any area affected by the severe weather event and are in close contact with our partners in the emergency services and local resilience forums around the UK so we can respond if needed.

“We also have agreements with the majority of the main UK power companies to provide assistance, such as hot food and drinks, blankets and torches, to support vulnerable residents if they are without power for a prolonged period of time.

"In these situations the emotional support and comfort our volunteers provide can also reduce people’s distress at a worrying time.

“There are a number of measures all of us can take to ensure we are prepared for severe weather. Preparing an emergency kit can really help.

"It should include things like torches, spare batteries or a wind-up radio, bottled water, any essential medication, contact numbers, insurance details, blankets and warm clothes.”

The charity is suggesting people download its app in order to stay up to date with real-time alerts, weather updates and practical advice on how to cope in case or emergency.