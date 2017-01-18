Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second wave of strike action by British Airways (BA) cabin crew will get under way on Thursday (January 19).

The three-day walkout by workers on long and short haul flights out of Heathrow Airport will continue as the row over "poverty pay" remains unresolved.

The 72-hour stoppage will begin at 12.01am and follows the 48-hour strike which saw picket lines set up across the country from Tuesday (January 10).

Prior to this strike action was called off by Unite at the end of last year during the Christmas holidays.

Unite has called on the airline to "start listening to ‘mixed fleet’ cabin crew about their legitimate concerns over pay."



Unite national officer, Oliver Richardson, said: “British Airways should be under no illusion about our members’ determination to secure a settlement that addresses their concerns over poverty pay.

“They work tirelessly to serve and keep passengers safe, while contributing massively to the success of British Airways and the billions of pounds in profits it makes.



“Yet rather than pay them a decent wage for playing a key part in this success, British Airways refuses to talk meaningfully about their legitimate concerns over poverty pay."



More than 800 BA "mixed fleet" cabin crew have joined Unite since the start of the dispute over poverty pay, taking the union’s membership to more than 2,900.

The airline has said all its customers will be able to fly to their destinations on Thursday, Friday (January 20) and Saturday (January 21) despite proposed industrial action by Unite.

BA has confirmed the following:



• All flights to and from London Gatwick will operate as normal

• All flights to and from London City will operate as normal

• All long haul flights to and from London Heathrow will operate as normal

As part of its contingency plan, a small number of short haul flights to and from Heathrow will be merged.

As a result, 1% of total scheduled flights across the three days will be cancelled meaning some passengers will travel earlier or later in the day than their original booking.

Customers who are affected will be contacted.