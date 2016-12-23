Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British Airways (BA) cabin crew have called off their planned strike over Christmas.

The Unite union says the decision follows a revised offer from the airline.

BA cabin crew were due to walk out on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in a dispute over pay.

But the union announced last night (Thurs) the strike has been suspended and the renewed offer will be put to its 2,700 plus mixed fleet members.

The airline, which operates out of Heathrow, Tweeted the news last night (Thurs).

A statement on BA's website reads: "As previously announced we will be running our normal schedules on those two days and if you are travelling with us, we look forward to welcoming you on board.

"Thank you for your support and understanding."

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: “Over the past four days, and indeed the past two years, this union has worked tirelessly to find a resolution to the issues causing our members concern.



“We now have a new offer from the company which we will put to our members.

"The two day strike over Christmas and Boxing Day is now suspended.



“It will be for our members now to decide if British Airways has done enough to meet their concerns.





“I want to pay tribute to our cabin crew members who have been determined to achieve a negotiated settlement.

"Their commitment to secure a better deal for all of their colleagues is something we should all admire.”

A planned strike by baggage handlers, which would have affected Heathrow, was also called off earlier this week.