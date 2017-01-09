Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M25 has been shut in the clockwise direction, following an accident between Junction 21 for the M1 and 21A for the A405 for Hertfordshire.

The accident involved two lorries and a car and has caused severe delays and tailbacks to Junction 17 for the A412, Maple Cross, affecting Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

It is not currently clear how long the delays will last but motorists are advised to find alternative routes and avoid the road.

The crash took place shortly after 7am this morning and was responded to by three crews from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue service. One individual was trapped in the wreckage and had to be released by firefighters before being taken to hospital.

Debris was strewn over the road as well as fuel leakage.

There is also severe congestion in the anti-clockwise direction of the M25 between Junction 14 to the A3113 and Junction 12 for the M3.

The delays come on the same day as tube strikes on London's TfL services, which have caused chaos for commuters. The Metropolitan line is now running from 'end to end' but will not stop at many stations as they are shut.

The Victoria Line is completely shut as are most zone 1 stations.