Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One lane remains shut on the M40 northbound between Junction 2 for Beaconsfield (A355) and Junction 3 for Loudwater and Flackwell Heath (A4094) after a truck caught fire.

Thames Valley Police and Bucks Fire responded to the scene at around 3.45 pm today (March 1). The fire has now been extinguished however there are still long queues for motorists .

The road was shut to traffic while firefighters tackled the blaze, but traffic has started to be allowed through, with two lanes closed.

British Transport Police were the first on the scene and reported that there were no injuries.

According to Highways England there are currently expected delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic.

Motorists were warned to expect severe delays on the road.

Transport for Buckinghamshire have tweeted that some bus routes will be subject to delays as a result of the fire, including the X74 and advised motorists to avoid th area.