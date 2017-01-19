Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters rescued an injured man from a car crash on the M25 this afternoon (Thurs Jan 19).

A car and a lorry crashed into each other on the motorway clockwise, between junctions 16 (M40 interchange) and 17 (Maple Cross).

Crews from Beaconsfield, Gerrards Cross and Langley were called out at around 4.25pm.

Bucks and MK Fire Tweeted the news at 4.36pm : "Latest incident: Crews have been called to a report of a collision on the M25 clockwise between 16 (M40 interchange) and 17 (Maple Cross)."

And at around 4.50pm they wrote: "M25 update: Collision involves a car and a lorry and is close to junction 17. Crews working to release a casualty."

One lane on the motorway is closed and motorists have been warned to expect severe delays this evening.

More as we get it.