A man who was found dead in a river in High Wycombe has been identified as a 35-year-old man from Chesham .

Daniel Prince, of Broad Street, was named by coroners when an inquest into his death was opened today (May 2).

Mr Prince was pulled from the water at The Rye, in High Wycombe , on Tuesday, April 25 after a member of the public spotted his body.

Bucks Fire and Rescue were called at 7.12am and were helped by other emergency services as they recovered the body from The Dyke.

South Central Ambulance and Thames Valley Police joined Bucks Fire and Rescue in the High Wycombe park shortly after they arrived.

No date has been set yet for the next stage of Mr Prince’s inquest but police are not treating his death as suspicious.