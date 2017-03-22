Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body of a dead horse has been left to rot for a week after it was found in a field in Denham.

The animal was found in common Land close to Moor House Farm, Lower Road, on Wednesday last week (March 15) - but no one knows who owns it.

A vet has advised it died from natural causes and it comes just a few years after another horse was found dead in a ditch at the same site.

Gary Kelly, from Higher Denham, said: “You can’t just leave a horse to rot away.”

He added: “Something needs to be done if the owners aren’t going to do it.

“I just don’t think it’s right. If a dog or cat got run over it would be taken away.”

Eight other horses also call that land home but it seems that no one knows who owns them.

Because the body is not on private land, the RSPCA has said it is not their responsibility to move it.

But South Bucks District Council have said they have not received any reports of a dead animal in that field.

60-year-old Mr Kelly, who works for Martin-Baker, said: “It’s not very nice if someone was to go over there with their kids.

“I think somebody should at least take it away. You must be able to remove it and get rid of it.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We are sorry to hear that a dead horse was found on common land in Denham last week.

“We are continuing to regularly monitor [the horses’] welfare along with World Horse Welfare.

“They have grass and water, and are given hay by locals and staff from our local RSPCA branch. Last week we called a vet out to treat one of the horses who had a minor cut to her leg.

“The vet checked over the other horses while they were there.

“The vet also viewed the body of the dead horse, and advised us that the reason was most likely natural causes.

“We agree that it can be distressing to see the bodies of dead animals in such circumstances, but as the field that the horses have been left in is common land, it is the responsibility of the local authorities to arrange suitable removal of the body and we have advised callers of this.

“We don’t yet know who owns these horses so are keen to speak with them to offer advice, so anybody with any information can call us on our inspector’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

An SBDC spokesperson said: “The council hasn’t received any reports of a dead horse being found in Denham.

"An officer will be going out this morning to investigate and if the animal is found to be on land the council is responsible for we will make arrangements for it to be collected as soon as possible.

“If the horse is on private or managed land, it is the landowner’s responsibility but we will help advise and assist if needed.”