A blind 90 year-old veteran from Aylesbury is celebrating a new relationship this Valentine's Day thanks to national military charity, Blind Veterans UK.

Harry Hitch, 90, from Aylesbury, met Pat Mason, 75, from Somerset, at the Blind Veterans UK training and rehabilitation centre in Brighton last June.

Both Harry and Pat have been widowed and received free specialist support from the charity.

Harry says: “Pat is a very special person in my eyes. I feel fortunate that at 90 years old I have met someone like her.”

Harry had suffered from age-related macular degeneration which left him with very little sight in one eye. Then, in 2014, he was registered severely sight impaired in 2014 after a blocked blood vessel took away his remaining sight sight.

Harry had joined the Royal Air Force for National Service in 1946 and served as an aircraft mechanic at White Waltham.

“I worked on all sorts of aircraft during my time in the Armed Forces including a couple of spitfires." said Harry.

"The pilots used to come to HQ to practice flying the planes and we used to fly with them a lot. Life at the camp was great fun and I loved what I was doing.

"I learned so much from my time in the RAF that I have carried with me all my life.

"When I lost my sight it was very sudden and I did find it really difficult sometimes. But lucky for me, I discovered Blind Veterans UK and they have showed me that you can still have a life even if you are blind.”

It was at a Blind Veterans meeting that Harry met Pat, who served in the Women’s Royal Army Corps from 1961 to 1962. She left the Armed Forces to marry an Army Sergeant and was discharged as a Private.

Seven years ago, Pat’s sight deteriorated because of age-related macular degeneration. She was registered severely sight-impaired in 2014.

The blind couple met in June 2016 at the Blind Veterans UK Brighton centre where they were both staying for a week.

As Pat’s vision is slightly better than Harry’s, she offered to help Harry to a seat in the lounge. They sat down together and as they started chatting they realised that they had a lot to talk about.

Pat says: “Harry and I speak the same language. Since we met in June we have spoken on the phone every day and we’ve had some fun times together.

"He’s got such a great sense of humour and incredible stories to tell. We will be going to the Brighton centre again this month and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Harry says: “When Pat and I first met we ended up spending the whole day chatting. Time just disappeared we had so much to talk about.

"When we realised what time it was and we were about to go our separate ways I asked if she could bring me a Horlicks to my room. She wondered what I was up to but all I wanted was a cup of Horlicks because I can’t make one on my own!”

As well as support from the centres, Blind Veterans UK have given Harry and Pat free specialist technology to help them to cope with sight loss. Harry has been given IT training and a talking watch which allows him to tell the time on his own.

Harry says: “Pat and I look after each other. We’ve been on trips together and with the sight we’ve got between us we make the best of it. Pat is such a lovely lady and I admire everything she has done. We just really enjoy spending time with each other.”

Blind Veterans UK is the national charity for blind and vision-impaired ex-Service men and women, providing vital practical and emotional support to help veterans discover life beyond sight loss.

The charity estimates that there could be as many as 425 blind veterans in Buckinghamshire that would be eligible to access its specialist support, most of whom are not currently aware of it.

If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces or did National Service and is now battling severe sight loss, find out how Blind Veterans UK could help by calling 0800 389 7979 or visiting their website .