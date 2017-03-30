Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dessert lovers across the world will be able to enjoy a delicious Ben & Jerry’s ice cream on Free Cone Day.

On Tuesday (April 4) people can get their hands on a free scoop of their favourite flavour - from Cookie Dough to Phish Food.

The annual event, which is also taking place in countries such as Australia and America, will see kiosks and stores offering customers ice cream freebies from 12pm to 8pm.

As well as the classic flavours, such as Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Caramel Chew Chew, Ben & Jerry’s will also be handing out scoops of their brand new Core desserts.

So whereabouts can you find a free Ben & Jerry’s cone? Here’s what you need to know:

When can I get a cone?

Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day is taking place on Tuesday (April 4) from 12pm to 8pm at participating outlets.

Where can I get the Ben & Jerry's freebies?

Not all Ben & Jerry's kiosks and stores in the UK are taking part in the event, but don't fear - there's one in your area.

The participating kiosk in Buckinghamshire is at the Empire Cinema in High Wycombe , Crest Road, HP11 1UA.

However, lots more are taking part across the country, click here to find out other locations.

Who can get their hands on the free ice cream?

Ice cream lovers of all ages can take part in the event - there's no age limit, just show up at a participating store and get yourself some free ice cream.

Why do Ben & Jerry's give out free cones each year?

Free Cone Day was first celebrated in America in 1979, as a way of Ben & Jerry's thanking customers for their support in their first year of business. Ever since, they host the event annually and now it is celebrated all over the world.