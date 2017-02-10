The video will start in 8 Cancel

A rising star from Beaconsfield has said it is a 'dream come true' to be supporting Mike and the Mechanics on a huge 32 date tour.

Singer Ben McKelvey, who grew up in the town, has spoken of his excitement at the thought of touring on the band’s Word of Mouth Tour 2017.

He said: “We’re very excited to be supporting such a big act at all these fantastic venues.

“It’s a dream come true.

“The Royal Albert Hall is on the list of dates on the tour – it’s incredible.”

Tomorrow (Saturday Feb 11) Ben performs in Belfast for the first date.

Calling the whole experience surreal, as he spoke to GetBucks he was driving to Wales to get the ferry from Anglesey.

He said: “As I’ve got older I’ve gone back and listened to older act to see what my favourite bands grew up with.

“It will be great to see them play live.”

The mammoth tour sees Ben play in Ireland, Wales, Scotland and all across England, with his final performance in Salisbury at the end of March.

But this is not the first time he has supported acts with big reputations.

Last year he performed with Wet Wet Wet on their 17 date UK arena tour which was followed by a Christmas UK tour supporting The Overtones.

Ben said: “They were great. Both bands were so welcoming to us.

“Wet Wet Wet was the first big tour.

“We had never done anything like that before.

“They put beer in our dressing room. It was a blast.

“Hopefully we will tour with them again.”

Ben found out last summer but has had to keep it secret since then, something which he admitted has been hard to do.

He was sitting on the beach having a beer when he received a phone call asking him if he would like to go on the tour.

Ben grew up in Beaconsfield and moved to Brighton last summer, but said he will not forget his roots in a hurry.

He said: “My whole career started a The Swan Inn and I’m doing exactly what I’ve wanted to do.

“We’ve played a lot of local festivals around Bucks and we owe a great deal to Bucks for the encouragement and support.”

Visit http://www.bmckmusic.co.uk/ for more information.

Tour dates

February:

11/02/2017

- Mandela Hall, Belfast

12/02/2017

- Olympia, Dublin

14/02/2017

- Opera House, Buxton

15/02/2017

- Sage, Gateshead

17/02/2017

- Barbican, York

19/02/2017

- Sands Centre, Carlisle

20/02/2017

- Venue Cmyru, Llandudno

21/02/2017

- Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

23/02/2017

- De Montford Hall, Leicester

24/02/2017

- Royal Centre, Nottingham

25/02/2017

- Symphony Hall, Birmingham

27/02/2017

- Victoria Hall, Hanley

28/02/2017

- G. Live, Guildford

March:

01/03/2017

- Colston Hall, Bristol

03/03/2017

- Pavilions, Plymouth

04/03/2017

-St David’s Hall, Cardiff

05/03/2017

- New Theatre, Oxford

07/03/2017

-Hexagon, Reading

08/03/2017

- Corn Exchange, Cambridge

09/03/2017

- Regent Theatre, Ipswich

11/03/2017

- Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

13/03/2017

- Dome, Brighton

15/03/2017

- Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

17/03/2017

- Concert Hall, Perth

18/03/2017

- His Majesty’s Hall, Aberdeen

19/03/2017

- Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

21/03/2017

- Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

22/03/2017

- City Hall, Sheffield

24/03/2017

- Pavilion, Bournemouth

25/03/2017

- Guildhall, Portsmouth

26/03/2017

- Royal Albert Hall, London

28/03/2017

- City Hall, Salisbury