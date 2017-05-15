Where are people more likely to run out on a bill

Hundreds of Beaconsfield residents came together to enjoy the 748th Charter Fair.

The annual fair, one of the town’s biggest events, includes more than 100 attractions, rides and food and refreshment stalls.

The historic event first started in 1269 when the Abbess of Burnham received a royal charter to hold a fair in Beaconsfield every year.

Originally, Charter Fair allowed for a yearly market for the trading of goods and livestock, but it has now developed into a funfair, put up for one day only on the main roads of the Old Town.

Now, the fair is brought to Beaconsfield on May 10 by Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain.

From the "Ride of Terror" to the more traditional Carousel, people of all ages enjoyed this year’s show during the good weather in Bucks.