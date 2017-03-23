Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beaconsfield police office will be closing at the end of the year, it has been announced.

Thames Valley Police have said the use of social media, the internet and phones have forced the move as they look at ways to improve their service.

Despite the closure of the volunteer run station, the force say it will not reduce the level of police in the area and that Amersham police station will remain open.

Chief Inspector Mark Baxter, Deputy Area Commander of Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police is continually looking at ways to transform how we deliver our services in order to be as effective and efficient as possible, whilst maximising every opportunity to prevent crime, protect the public and bring offenders to justice.

“The way people interact with the police is changing; the public want to contact us at a time and place that’s convenient to them.

“We have found that more people are engaging with us on the phone, online or through our social media channels rather than visiting us.

“We undertook a review of the varying services provided for the public. In light of the review, the volunteer run, Beaconsfield police office, will be closing at the end of the year.

“This will not reduce the level of police in the area and I want to reassure the public that our commitment to keeping communities safe and providing the public with an emergency service they can look to in their hour of need remains.

“The yellow police phone will remain on the outside of the building which is a direct line to local police.

“Amersham police station will remain open for public enquiries as usual.”