A Beaconsfield High School student has been shortlisted in the GCSE category of the British Education Awards for the 2015-2016 academic year.

Annabelle Foo, now an A-Level student at the school, achieved 10 top GCSEs and is being recognised for her extraordinary achievements, both academically and musically,

She was nominated by inclusion manager Mrs MacMillan, who said: “Annabelle is a committed, motivated and extremely focused student.

“We nominated Annabelle not only because she is gifted academically, but also because she is a talented musician and participates at the Chiltern Music Academy, where she sings and plays the flute, piccolo and piano, learning the music mostly by ear.

“Annabelle is also involved in playing music at the school and mentors younger students.”

Designed to promote excellence in British education, the British Education Awards recognise the value and importance of education and learning as the foundation of a good quality of life and for the future success of the nation.

The awards are judged by a team of university lecturers, an author and the national leader of governance with the National College for Teaching and Leadership.

Judging criteria include grades, extra-curricular activities, community awareness and entrepreneurship.

Overcoming exceptional circumstances and obstacles to achieve success may also be considered.

The winners will be announced at a Black Tie awards dinner on January 30 at the Grand Connaught Rooms, in central London.