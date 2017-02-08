Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Beaconsfield florist has teamed up with Mr Kipling to create a tasty treat for anyone looking for something special for their loved one this Valentine’s Day.

Forever Green in London End, Beaconsfield, combines some exceedingly good delicacies with perfect pink blooms in a creation dubbed a ‘bou-cake’.

The Mr Kipling ‘bou-cake’ is a three-feet tall, intricate hand-tied cake and flower bouquet.

It is made from 80 long-stemmed Aqua and Celeb pink roses and some of the nation’s most-loved cakes – ‘Batting my lashes at you’ Mini Battenburgs, ‘Love you cherry much’ Cherry Bakewells and ‘Fancy a kiss fondest fancies’.

The super-sized bouquet weighs 20kg, took two people over 12 hours to construct and would cost £400.

However, if the price tag is a little hefty, then Mr Kipling is also selling a limited number of £30 bou-cakes via the Forever Green website . Each order will also receive a complimentary box of Mr Kipling Special Edition cakes – what’s not to love?

A Mr Kipling spokesman said: “For many years we’ve been mixing, baking and perfecting our exceedingly scrumptious cakes, so this Valentine’s Day we wanted to spread the love even further.

“As well as looking for something a bit different, more than half the people we spoke to also said they’d love to receive their favourite cake on the day of romance, so we wanted to create a unique gift with real wow factor to share with their special someone.”