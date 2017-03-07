Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Beaconsfield based photographer is one of 18 British artists to have been shortlisted in the world’s largest photography competition.

Will Burrard-Lucas, who lives in Coleshill, has been recognised in the professional competition of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards.

It is the second time he has been shortlisted, after winning the moving image category with his brother in 2011.

He said: “It is always very rewarding to have ones’ work recognised in such a way, especially with a project such as this where my aim was to capture something fresh and different.

“It would be fantastic if I were to win the whole competition but that is a long shot.”

Will has been a full time photographer for seven years, and has had his office in the town since 2013.

He only got into the profession with the advent of digital cameras, using one to document his travels during university holidays.

He said: “At that point photography clicked for me and I found myself experimenting and practicing to improve my pictures.”

Inspiration comes from the natural world, which has led to some scary moments with wild African animals.

He said: “While walking in the bush I have been charged by a black rhino. I was also charged by a hippo while in a small boat.

“At the time you don’t really have time to be scared but looking back you start to think what could have happened.

“These were rare instances where I accidentally surprised an animal.

“Usually I give animals plenty of space so they don’t feel threatened and those situations are perfectly safe.”

And added: “You can’t fail to be moved when you look through your lens at a magnificent elephant or into the eyes of lion.

“I am never happier than when I am immersed in a remote and wild corner of Africa.”

Eight Brits have been shortlisted in the professional category, which rewards strong bodies of work between five to 10 images.

A further eight have been shortlisted in the Open Competition, which rewards the best single image across ten categories.

And the Student Focus competition, for those studying photography, features two students from British universities.

Winners of the professional category and the overall winners will be announced on April 20 and all work will be shown at Somerset House, London, from April 21 to May 7.