Delve into the life of Beaconsfield’s Sir Terry Pratchett, in his own words, as his unfinished autobiography is turned into a prime-time docudrama, aired this weekend.

Back in Black is based on notes made by the legendary author in his final years as his Alzheimers worsened.

Paul Kaye plays Sir Terry in the poignant yet humorous life of his past from childhood in Bucks to his writing success and eventually his battle with Posterior Cortical Atrophy, a variant of Alzheimer’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2007.

Sir Terry passed away in March 2015 at the age of 66, having sold over 70 million books worldwide in more than 30 languages.

Such was the demand for his works that at one point he held the dubious honour of being Britain’s most shoplifted author.

In 1996 he also became Britain’s highest earning author, but he was philanthropical and was the patron of Alzheimer’s Research UK (then Alzheimer’s Research Trust) from 2008.

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Sir Terry enriched the lives of many, through both his profound effect on literature and those living with dementia.

“In 2008, he took to the stage at our annual conference to speak publicly about his dementia diagnosis for the first time.

“From that moment Sir Terry, as a Patron of Alzheimer’s Research UK, waged war on dementia, helping to engender huge public awareness of a condition often swept under the carpet.

“This personal crusade was backed by a $1 million donation to research from his own pocket. Sir Terry’s powerful calls on government to increase research funding, coupled with an openness about his condition that led to influential documentaries and public appearances, helped change the conversation around dementia.

“Sir Terry was and remains an enormous motivation to people with dementia, our supporters, staff and the thousands of scientists who are battling this condition.”

Back in Black airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Saturday February 11 and will be available to watch shortly after on iPlayer for a limited time only.