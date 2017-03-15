A litter of piglets has been born at Kew Little P

In case you didn't know, we could be getting an extra Bank holiday this year.

Yes, you heard me right - an extra Bank holiday.

How, I hear you ask? Well, this year the Queen celebrates 65 years as our Queen.

She acceded to the throne following the death of her father George VI on February 6, 1952, and became the first British monarch to reach her Sapphire Jubilee.

This makes her the longest reigning monarch in British history.

Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell said it would be a missed opportunity not to celebrate and proposed a motion before Parliament on Wednesday (March 8) for an extra day off.

This motion went unopposed and will be debated in the House of Commons on Friday March 24.

And, luckily for us, history is on our side - extra Bank holidays were held in 2012 for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee.

But even more exciting is that if this Bill is passed into law you could get 10 days off work using just four days of holiday entitlement.

Monday (May 29) is already a Bank holiday and it seems likely the Queen's celebratory bank holiday could be the following Monday (June 5).

So if you book Tuesday to Friday off (May 30-June 2) you will be able to get 10 days off work.

Simple.

It also means you could get 18 days straight off work using just nine days leave over Easter.

Good Friday falls on April 14, Easter Monday on April 17 and the May Bank holiday on May 1.

So... if you clock off on April 13 and book holidays until May 2, you only actually need to take nine days' of leave.

All in all, the prospect of getting 28 days off work and only booking off a total of 13 days' holiday sounds too good to be true.

Luckily, all that time off will give you the perfect opportunity to discover some of the amazing things that Bucks has to offer.

And with all that holiday to use - why wouldn't you?

What can you do in Bucks with your time off?

Here is just a small selection of ideas for what to do with your time off.

The Chiltern Open Air Museum

Enjoy museum visits, battle reenactments and living life like our historical forebears at the Chiltern Open Air Museum this summer.

The more athletic can take part in a warrior run but for those looking for more leisurely weekend activities can meet the spring lambs or check out some gorgeous classic cars.

Open from April 1 until October 15, each activity is priced separately.

Address: Newland Park, Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire HP8 4AB. Visit https://www.coam.org.uk for more information.

The Roald Dahl Museum

Learn all about Bucks' favourite author at the museum dedicated to his memory.

The award-winning Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre is found in Great Missenden, the village where he lived and wrote for nearly 40 years.

Many of his most famous stories are based on events and places in the area - supposedly the library Matilda visited was based on the library and the woodland in Danny the Champion of the World was based on Phasels Wood near Chesham.

Aimed at six to 12-year-olds, youngsters can enjoy interactive galleries, a Story Centre and craft activities to really inspire the little ones.

General admission is £6.60 for adults, £4.40 for children five to 18 and under fives go free.

Some events are ticketed separately.

Address: High St, Great Missenden HP16 0AL. Visit http://www.roalddahl.com/ for more information.

Odds Farm Park

From fluffy lambs to cheeky piglets and kid goats, spring seems the perfect time to visit Odds Farm Park.

Not only can visitors meet the cute new arrivals but they can also enjoy daily shows and entertainment from the Oddsocks Family and hitch a ride on the back of a tractor.

Address: Odds Farm Park, Wooburn Common Road, Wooburn Common, High Wycombe, Bucks HP10 0LX. Visit http://www.oddsfarm.co.uk/ for more information.

Bekonscot Model Village and Railway

Ever fancied being a giant? Well wonder no more at Bekonscot Model Village.

The world's first, it was opened in 1929 and is made up of six towns from the 1930s scattered across 1.5 acres.

From castles to aerodromes and farms, visitors can see England how it used to be with the towns stuck in a 1930s timewarp.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £6 for children.

Address: Bekonscot Model Village, Warwick Road, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, HP9 2PL. Visit http://www.bekonscot.co.uk/ for more information.

Go Ape

The more adventurous among you can take part in some tree top adventure at Go Ape in Black Park.

Found next to Pinewood Studios, the country park is home to hidde gems including this leafy hangout.

Built in 2010, it is set in 530 acres of woodland with a lake at its centre.

Address: Go Ape Black Park, Black Park Road, Wexham, SL3 6DS.

Visit https://goape.co.uk/days-out/black-park-country-park for more information and to book.