A business owner has had her micro pig breeding farm repossessed and has until the end of the month to rehome her animals.

Bosses at Kew Little Pigs, Beaconsfield , were issued with a repossession order on Wednesday (March 15) and told to remove more than 56 pigs, goats and chickens by March 29.

Bailiffs are preventing owner Olivia Mikhail from accessing Stampwell Farm, land which she has been renting from the Latimer Minster Church of England since 2014.

The church says Mrs Mikhail breached the terms of her tenancy agreement but this is a claim she denies.

Now Miss Mikhail, 35, from Seer Green, has made an urgent appeal to help rehome her animals as they have been left with nowhere to go.

She said: “It’s totally distressing. I couldn’t believe it. My daughter was shaking.

“We don’t know what to do.

“I feel like it’s a nightmare.”

It is the latest in an ongoing tenancy dispute between Miss Mikhail and the church.

Last year the two parties entered into discussions to renew the lease after it expired in June.

But the church claimed she breached terms in the lease and in November gave Kew Little Pigs until February 24 to find a new home.

Miss Mikhail said: “I don’t know what to say to my customers. We’ve done everything we can.”

She added: “The whole thing is upsetting. We face bankruptcy.”

Miss Mikahil has been in touch with a number of farms in Bucks and elsewhere but none of them have been suitable.

It is also a difficult time of year to move farms as most places have leases that run from September to September.

She said: “It’s going to cripple our business and bankrupt us. We will lose everything.

“We don’t have pots and pots of money.”

She added: “It’s making me nervous. I’ve got anxieties. I’m trying my best.”

A Stampwell Farm spokesperson said: “This is an agricultural matter involving multiple breaches in an agricultural lease since 2016 with Stampwell Farm and Miss Mikhail.

“We’ve invited Miss Mikhail to sit down and work out a mediated solution over the next two weeks in the hope of a peaceable solution.

“All livestock are receiving the highest quality of care. Stampwell Farm have invited one of her team to be part of this care.”

Visit http://saveourpigs.com/ for information on the campaign launched to help rehome the animals.