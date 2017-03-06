See Aylesbury Vale District Council's plan for the future

Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) has approved a new technology strategy to change how residents interact with the council.

The pioneering council was one of the first in the UK to adopt a cloud IT strategy and are now introducing the use of Artificial Intelligence with Amazon Echo technology, developed with the council's development partner, Arcus Global.

'Connected Knowledge', the five-year plan, aims to provide the best possible customer experience by a creating a digital programme that’s more efficient, flexible and better value for money.

Denis Kaminskiy, Arcus Global’s CEO said: “Arcus Global is delighted to be collaborating with AVDC on the very first Amazon Echo integration with a local authority platform.

"AVDC's strength in working towards offering online, seamless services reflects a forward -thinking organisation and a partnership of which we are proud.”

The council also worked with not-for-profit IT provide Eduserv, who assessed the needs of the council and helped to develop a realistic business plan and technology strategy.

Councillor Janet Blake, AVDC’s Cabinet Member for Business Transformation commented: “Here at AVDC we are continuing to re-think the way local government operates and this exciting digital programme demonstrates our commitment to providing residents with the best possible service, while embracing the latest technology.”

Andrew Grant, AVDC’s Chief Executive added: “Our robust Connected Knowledge strategy will ensure we’re using the right digital approach and technology, as we become an increasingly commercial council.

"This will make us more flexible and efficient, ensuring we continue to put customers at the heart of what we do. By committing to this plan we are ensuring the future happens for us, not to us.”